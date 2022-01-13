MADISON — What was supposed to be a hearing on what to do about vaccine passports and natural coronavirus immunity in Wisconsin took a detour into arguments about Nazi Germany, forced medical treatment, and conspiracy theories.
The Senate Committee on Health held a marathon hearing Tuesday about five plans that would in some way deal with coronavirus passports, proof of vaccine, or ending what Republicans call discrimination based on vaccine status.
“For some staff at the Capitol who attend Capital Fitness, if they are not vaccinated they make them wear ‘unvaccinated’ wristbands,” Rep. Trieg Pronschinske, RMondovi, said during the hearing.
“I had one constituent of mine say, ‘How is that any different than the Star of David in Nazi Germany?’” Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, said during the hearing.
That prompted Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, to explode.
“When someone makes an asinine comment about saying the yellow star in Nazi Germany and concentration camps, that’s (expletive deleted),” Carpenter said during the hearing. “Those are conspiracy theories.”
The back-and-forth between lawmakers was just a snapshot of the anger from people who turned out to testify. Lawmakers listened to hours of comments from both people who want the state to require vaccinations, and from people who say they want to be left alone.
“Health is an individual responsibility, as we don’t get sick as a public or well as a public. Take care of your health and stop demanding others do it for you,” Kevin Tuttle told lawmakers during the public testimony part of the hearing.
The Wisconsin Assembly already passed a ban on vaccine passports in the state, lawmakers voted on that in June.
Many of the other vaccine-related proposals have yet to come up for a vote. But even if they make it through the legislature, it is almost certain that Gov. Tony Evers will veto them.