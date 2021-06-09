FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a news conference as Democratic state Rep. Sheila Stubbs listens, in this May 20, 2019, file photo, in Madison, Wis. Police in Wisconsin would be banned from using chokeholds, except in life-threatening situations or to defend themselves, under a bipartisan bill the state Senate is scheduled to approve Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)