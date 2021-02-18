MADISON - A proposal to reopen churches in Wisconsin for full Sunday services is moving forward at the State Capitol.
The State Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved legislation (Senate Bill 7) that clearly state churches should be exempt from any of Gov. Tony Evers’ coronavirus emergency orders, or, as well, local restrictions on crowds.
“[This will] help ensure that government officials cannot use COVID-19 as an excuse to grab power at the expense of our liberties,” Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, said after the vote.
Depending on the city, some churches in Wisconsin were banned from hosting more than 25 people at various times during the coronavirus outbreak.
Jacque said it doesn’t make sense churches were essentially closed, while many other businesses or organizations were granted “essential” exemptions.
“With facilities like liquor stores and abortion clinics previously recognized by public health departments as essential businesses and being allowed to operate without harassment, churches and other places of worship were shut down,” Jacque said in a statement. “This bill will protect people’s right to freely assemble and worship.”
The MacIver News Service reported on Tuesday that Wisconsin’s coronavirus count has fallen nearly 90% over the past four months.
Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services’ latest numbers show just 657 new cases, and a recovery rate of 97%.
Jacque’s plan to fully reopen churches now heads to the State Assembly. If it passes there it will head to a less than certain future on Evers’ desk.