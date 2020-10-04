FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during the committee's business meeting where it will consider new subpoenas in the "Crossfire Hurricane"/Burisma investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington. Johnson says he tested positive for the coronarivus. Johnson’s office announced the diagnosis in a statement Saturday, Oct. 3. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)