MADISON - The push for criminal justice reform at the Wisconsin Capitol is ready for its next step.
The Speaker’s Task Force on Racial Disparities wrapped up its seven months of hearings on Tuesday.
Rep. Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, admitted the hearings were sometimes long and frustrating, but said the end result could bring real change to Wisconsin.
“There were people on all sides of these issues that came in thinking one thing, and after hearing stories from people on the task force changed their minds,” Steineke said. “To come out of this with 17 recommendations, a lot of which are going to be new legislation, is something we should all be really proud of.”
Those recommendations include changes to police procedures, training, and standards. There are also recommendations for body cameras, no-knock warrants, choke holds, and school resource officers.
“It took us long because we took our time. We listened to every voice,” Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, said Tuesday. “This is not the end of the story, this is just the beginning. This legislation is not going to be the only legislation, it’s not going to fix racial disparities, it’s a framework.”
Stubb said use of force by Wisconsin police is a “huge discussion.”
Speaker Robin Vos, R-Juneau, created the task force last year after advocates and lawmakers called for new laws following Jacob Blake’s shooting in Kenosha.
The recommendations that the task for approved Tuesday will be turned into a report, then Steineke said they will be turned into legislation.
Steineke did not say if Gov. Tony Evers supports the task force’s recommendations.