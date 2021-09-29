Wisconsin State Fair director to retire after 24 years

WEST ALLIS - After spending 24 years in various management roles at Wisconsin State Fair Park, CEO and Executive Director Kathleen O’Leary has announced her retirement.
According to the Wednesday announcement, O’Leary’s career spans nearly 35 years and includes public and private sector experience in marketing, sponsorship, communications, and operations in addition to serving as CEO.
O’Leary began her employment at State Fair Park in sponsorship and moved into overseeing marketing, sponsorship and communications. For a brief time, O’Leary served as chief operations officer at State Fair Park before being named interim CEO prior to the 2016 Wisconsin State Fair. In October of 2016, O’Leary was officially appointed the first female in the history of State Fair Park to serve as CEO and executive director.
“Words can’t describe how much I will miss leading the team at Wisconsin State Fair Park and bringing the joy of the Wisconsin State Fair to the people of our great state,” said O’Leary. “We have made great strides over the past several years, not just in terms of State Fair attendance, but also in overall guest experience at State Fair Park year-round. I am proud to have been instrumental in ensuring that several large infrastructure projects, including the new Central Mall area, were completed, and know that despite the challenges of the past 18 months, the future is bright at State Fair Park.”
In addition to the 11-day Wisconsin State Fair, State Fair Park is a year-round, 200-acre entertainment venue, hosting hundreds of events each year.
O’Leary oversees a staff of more than 100 year-round employees, along with approximately 1,500 part-time and seasonal employees leading up to and during the State Fair.
State Fair Park Board Chair John Yingling will appoint an interim CEO/executive director prior to O’Leary’s departure at the end of October. He will also appoint a special committee of current State Fair Park board members to conduct a search for O’Leary’s successor.