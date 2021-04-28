Wisconsin State Fair moving forward with additional health guidelines

WEST ALLIS — It’s a sign of summer, and it’s set to return this year. On Wednesday morning, Wisconsin State Fair Park Officials announced plans to move forward with the 170th State Fair, in accordance with health guidelines at that time.
Dates are set from Aug. 5 through Aug. 15.
“In January, the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board approved a goal to have a fair this August and we are pleased to confirm we are well on our way to meeting that goal,” said Wisconsin State Fair Park Chairman of the Board John Yingling.
Increased sanitization protocols are already in place throughout the 200-acre Fair Park as Wisconsin State Fair Park is a GBAC Star accredited facility. The Wisconsin State Fair is over three months away, therefore final health and safety protocols will be determined as we approach the Fair dates. Fairgoers can stay informed on important updates by visiting the Fair’s website, WiStateFair.com
“We are happy to confirm there are WonderFair days ahead and are excited to safely gather to celebrate everything we are so proud of in Wisconsin,” said Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO. “We look forward to making many exciting announcements in the weeks to come!”
Five State Fair Main Stage shows are currently on sale and more acts will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for the Wisconsin State Fair will also go on sale soon as part the Fair Deals and Group Sales promotions. Tickets and vouchers for the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair will be honored for the 2021 State Fair. Additional programming, event, and attraction announcements are also forthcoming.