Wisconsin State Fair names Shari Black as interim CEO

WEST ALLIS — Former Waukesha County Fair Executive Director Shari Black has been named interim CEO and executive director of the Wisconsin State Fair after Kathleen O’Leary announced she was retiring from the position recently.
Black has been involved in the fair industry for more than 20 years. She served as executive director for the Waukesha County Fair for 15 years. In 2016, Black moved to Wisconsin State Fair Park as senior director of event services, which included managing year-round facility rentals as well as the fair’s amusement ride and game area, SpinCity. She was promoted to chief programs officer in 2019, which included overseeing agriculture, vendor services, competitive exhibits, entertainment and all rides and attractions for the State Fair event.
O’Leary will retire from state service at the end of October after 24 years in various management roles.
“On behalf of the entire State Fair Park Board of Directors I would like to thank Kathleen for her 24 years of service to the state of Wisconsin,” said Wisconsin State Fair Park Board Chairman John Yingling. “Kathleen’s passion for the Wisconsin State Fair was infectious, and her hard work and dedication will never be forgotten.”
He went on to say, “Shari has a wealth of experience and knowledge that make her an excellent choice for interim CEO and executive director. The board looks forward to working with her and the staff to continue the forward momentum we have seen at State Fair Park in recent years.”
Black is also active in the International Association of Fairs and Expositions, is a certified fair executive through the organization and serves as the current IAFE Convention Program Committee chair. For many years Black and her children were active in 4-H, showing animals at both the county and state level. She has a bachelor’s degree from Carroll University and lives in Waukesha.
“I am honored by this opportunity to lead the talented team at Wisconsin State Fair Park,” Black said. “Together, we will continue the progress made by the board, Kathleen and staff by remaining focused on financial stability, safety and continually improving the experience for all visitors to Wisconsin State Fair Park.”