FILE - More than 100 opponents of the Republican redistricting plans vow to fight the maps at a rally ahead of a joint legislative committee hearing at the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison, Wis. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a redistricting case that could determine political boundary lines in the battleground state for the next decade. The court could issue a final decision within weeks after hearing the arguments Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, that are expected to last all day. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)