FILE — Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Wisconsin's Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in a case that will likely determine how extensively absentee ballot drop boxes can be used in the upcoming midterm election where the battleground state's Democratic governor and Republican U.S. senator are on the ballot. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)