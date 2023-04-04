FILE - Republican Wisconsin state Sen. Van Wanggaard, who chairs the Wisconsin Senate Judiciary Committee, advocates for a bill he authored to define which charges are considered violent crimes on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Madison, Wis. A proposed constitutional amendment authored by Wanggaard and appearing on the statewide April 2023 ballot will let voters decide whether it should be harder to get out of jail on bail. (AP Photo/Harm Venhuizen, File)