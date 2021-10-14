FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Brown County (Wisc) Sheriff's Office shows Sagal Hussein. Hussein, a Wisconsin woman has been convicted of neglecting her 5-year-son until he died and hiding his body in the trunk of her car for months. Hussein, pleaded no contest Tuesday, Oct. 12. 2021 in Brown County Circuit Court to multiple charges, including child neglect resulting in death, hiding a child's corpse and neglect, (Brown County Sheriff's Office via AP)