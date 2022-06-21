Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a hearing on Sept. 21, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Evidence revealed at the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection shows that an aide for Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence's staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver fake elector votes from Wisconsin and Michigan. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP, File)