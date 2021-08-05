WisDOT to host I-43 reconstruction presentation Tuesday

MEQUON — Representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be at Mequon City Hall on Tuesday to provide information on the Interstate 43 improvement plans and how they could affect local travelers.
The project calls for widening the freeway to six lanes between Silver Spring Road in Glendale to Highway 60 in Grafton. The project includes the reconstruction of about 14 miles of the mainline freeway, adjacent arterial roads in Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties and the following interchanges: Good Hope Road, Brown Deer Road, County Line Road, Mequon Road, Highway C, Highway 60.
Arguably the biggest impact in Ozaukee County will be the addition of a Highland Road interchange. The plan calls for construction of a tight diamond interchange, which will provide new access to and from I-43. Retaining walls and a new bridge will be built to minimize impact to the Union Pacific Railroad.
At Mequon Road, WisDOT will also build a tight diamond interchange, which will shift the I-43 mainline east and move southbound ramp(s) closer to the freeway to maximize distance between the ramps and the Port Washington and Mequon roads intersection. The ramps will be reconstructed to current design standards to improve safety.
The County Line interchange is currently a partial one, with freeway actress to and from the south only. Federal Highway Administration regulations require that interchanges provide for all movements to and from freeways.
WisDOT plans call for reconstructing the interchange as a split diamond hybrid to provide full access.
At Pioneer Road, a diamond interchange will be built to provide more space between the west ramps and the Pioneer and Port Washington roads intersection.
I-43 was built in the 1950s and ’60s and provides critical access for manufacturers, merchants, commuters and tourists. It is among the busiest in the state, carrying between 50,100 vehicles a day near Highway 60 and 91,000 vehicles daily near Silver Spring Drive, according to WisDOT information.
Traffic is expected to increase, causing congestion and delays over the next 30 years.
Safety is also a factor driving the reconstruction. Between 2014 and 2018, there were 1,165 crashes on the freeway area targeted for improvement.
WisDOT officials will be on hand Tuesday to discuss the improvements, timing and potential disruptions.
At a glance
What: Wisconsin Department of Transportation presentation on Interstate 43 construction plans
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Mequon City Hall, 11333 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon