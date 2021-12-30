SAUKVILLE - The lives of two Wisconsin families were made a little happier this year, thanks to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and Camping World.
Nathan Kappell and his family from Little Chute and Keni Stone of West Bend and her family will enjoy camping in their new 17-foot Coleman 17B campers, awarded recently at the Saukville Camping World location.
The Make-A-Wish organization creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses deemed medically eligible.
“We serve critically ill children ages 2-1/2 to 18,” said Make-A-Wish Wisconsin President Patty Gorsky. “These awards help create a renewed sense of joy and happiness for families who have seen their darkest days. The organization shines a light of hope for children fighting critical illnesses when they need it most.
“Due to their compromised immune systems, they must be careful as they re-emerge.”
Many recent wishes include backyard redos, hot tubs, puppies, horses, stay-cations and gaming rooms, she said.
Sara Stone, Keni’s mom, explained that Keni suffers from grin2B. The 8-year-old is one of only 400 in the world with this condition. Parents of children with GRIN Disorder typically notice that something is wrong when infants begin missing milestones. GRIN Disorder is usually diagnosed by genetic testing called Genome sequencing. As genetic tests become more affordable, it is increasingly common for children to be diagnosed before the age of 2.
“We used to camp in a pop-up, but that’s tough with Keni’s condition,” Sara Stone said. “This camper provides a great way to get outside.”
With the onset of COVID, Gorsky has seen a shift in children’s wishes.
“They aren’t wishing for travel. Camping is a perfect wish, and Camping World, a newer partnership, makes a lot of wishes come true. Through their support, they make magic work.”
“Camping World is relatively new, and we’re excited to work with Make-A-Wish,” said the dealership’s sales manager, Brian Pesch. “We’re happy to be a part of it. This is one of the nicest things the company does.”
According to Gorsky, during COVID, Make-A-Wish has been able to serve 244 children in 2021, down from over 400 in previous years.
“It takes a whole community to help these children. We receive in-kind support, but a lot of what we need is cash,” said Gorsky.
To help in the Make-A-Wish Wisconsin’s mission, visit Wisconsin.wish.org.