HARTFORD — By 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, two trees, one in Hartford and one in West Bend, will each be covered by 242 military dog tags, each representing the average of 22 veterans who lose their lives to suicide during every 24-hour period.
These Witness Trees represent an extension of a larger veterans’ support program called Warrior’s Journey Home: Listen – Speak – Heal. The West Bend and Hartford programs are facilitated by Chaplain James Schleif, pastor of Saint John’s United Church of Christ in Hartford and facilitator of WJH, with a goal to raise awareness to the tragedy of loss of veterans’ lives by suicide.
Members of American Legion Post 19, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8834 and the United Vietnam Veterans of Hartford and their auxiliaries placed dog tags on the branches of a Callery pear tree that survived the 9/11 attacks. The tree is located in Bernd Park in Hartford. The ceremonies wake place each day at 9 a.m., near the 911 memorial.
A similar program will take place at 4 p.m. each day through Nov. 11 at the Washington County Old Courthouse, 320 S. 5th Ave. in West Bend.
The Hartford American Legion will hold a series of programs on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The traditional Avenue of Flags will be erected beginning at 7:30 a.m. in Sawyer Park. The flags will be retired with military honors at 4 p.m. Members are invited to attend a dinner at Hartford Town Hall, 3360 Highway K. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m.
For more information, call 262385-8124 or email James.schleif@gmail.com.