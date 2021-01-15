WLFD receives almost 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines to administer

OCONOMOWOC — Western Lakes Fire District Chief Brad Bowen has announced the district has obtained 975 COVID-19 vaccines to distribute to 1A eligible people, which includes medical professionals.
Bowen said WLFD applied to be a vaccinator recently, received full approval and was able to order the vaccines last week, which arrived on Monday.
Bowen said it was a very exciting time for the district.
“Our intent is to set up offsite clinics to help get the vaccination out to those that need it faster and relieve some of the pressure for the medical health professionals who have been very busy with COVID this year,” he said.
WLFD will use the nearly 1,000 vaccines for first doses. Bowen said it received the Pfizer vaccine and it will receive second doses from the manufacturer in the near future.
WLFD’s Fire Station No. 1 on Oconomowoc Parkway was made into a vaccination clinic on Tuesday, with over 100 people being vaccinated, Bowen said.
He said WLFD sent a notice to area health care professionals that vaccines would be available for the professionals who need them.
“(We sent it to) dentists and other health care providers outside of the hospital system as they don’t have any way to get the vaccine right now, but they’re eligible,” he said.
Bowen said it’s surreal to see the clinic up and running in the fire station and to see people “who have been praying to get it” arrive.
“To help make a difference to those that need it and need to stay safe while they do their jobs, it’s so heartwarming to be able to help those in a way other than fire and EMS calls,” Bowen said. “It’s exciting to show the state of Wisconsin and other individuals and public health departments that EMS can do a lot more and be good community partners.
“We’re very involved in our community and want to help it.” Bowen said the vaccines aren’t just for people in the area either and that WLFD is administering the vaccine to departments around the county and to others in Jefferson and Dodge counties.
Those who are in the 1A category and eligible to receive the vaccine can register to get it through WLFD. Bowen said he is working to get the registration form on the district’s website, westernlakesfd.org, but it might be a few days until it is operational.
In the meantime, he said Waukesha County Emergency Management has been helping with the rollout and for professionals to contact them for how to register. Those who do register will need to provide a valid photo ID and a copy of their medical license to ensure the vaccine is going to those who are allowed to get it. Waukesha County Emergency Management can be reached at 262-548-7580.
Moving forward, Bowen said he has already ordered more vaccines and that starting next week, law enforcement officials will be able to receive the vaccine as well.