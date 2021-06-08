Woman arrested on homicide charge

Jessy Kurczewski, 37, was charged last week following the 2018 death of a Pewaukee woman she cared for. According to law enforcement, the older woman was found deceased with medication around her. But that was believed to have been staged after a toxicology report from the medical examiner determined the cause of death to be a fatal dose of Tetrahydrozoline, the main ingredient in eye drops and not normally found in a person’s blood. The death was found to be poisoning, not a suicide or accident.
In subsequent interviews with law enforcement, Kurczewski allegedly claimed the victim was “known” for using eye drops in great volume — the medical examiner previously stated such a level of Tetrahydrozoline would be impossible simply by using such drops in one’s eyes.
Kurczewski said there were “eye drop bottles all over the house” but detectives reported not finding any at all near the victim. She repeatedly denied killing the victim or assisting in her suicide — she later allegedly claimed the victim tried to kill herself with Visine in vodka.
Kurczewski later allegedly admitted taking the patient’s personal identifying information from her place of work and submitting applications for online loans, admitting to two loans totaling $4,000.
A Potawatomi Bingo Casino Firekeeper’s Club card registered under Kurczewski’s name also allegedly revealed a total loss of $44,065.
Detectives state the total fraud is believed to be about $210,210 with about $130,204 transferred unlawfully by check from the victim to Kurczewski.
Kurczewski is scheduled to appear in court for her preliminary hearing on June 25.