Morgan Geyser speaks with attorney Anthony Cotton, Feb. 1, 2018. Geyser, 20, is asking a judge in Waukesha County to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier. A hearing is scheduled Thursday, June 23, 2022. Geyser and Weier, also 20, pleaded guilty, but not guilty due to mental disease to attempted homicide after luring Payton Leutner into a Waukesha park following a sleepover in May 2014. Geyser repeatedly stabbed Leutner while Weier urged her on. All three girls were 12 at the time. (Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)