WAUKESHA - Anissa Weier, one of the women accused in the 2014 attack on a classmate to appease the fictional internet character Slender Man, was ordered to be placed on conditional release from the state mental institution where she’s been nearly since the case began.
Weier, now 19, was 12 when she and Morgan Geyser, also then 12, attacked classmate Payton Leutner in May 2014, stabbing her repeatedly. Weier was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on a charge of second-degree attempted homicide, and is under state supervision for 25 years.
Geyser was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect of a count of attempted homicide and is serving a 40-year commitment to the state Department of Health Services.
Weier petitioned the court for conditional release - meaning she’d be released from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute but still monitored for the remainder of the 25-year period - last November. After three doctors examined her, Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Bohren granted her conditional release July 1, saying she’s shown no other signs of major mental illness or psychotic disorder since the incident, but she remained at the WMHI until a release plan was drawn up. On Friday, Bohren approved that plan, which calls for Weier to reside with her father.
After the sides reviewed the plan, they made amendments to it in court Friday, including allowing for her records to be transferred to treatment providers at the Waukesha County Health and Human Services. Deputy District Attorney Ted Szczupakiewicz also asked that a provision of the plan that would allow for termination of 24/7 GPS monitoring to be ended at the discretion of her supervising agents instead be done only after court approval.
Defense attorney Maura McMahon said given the case history and the attention paid to it, ending GPS 24-hour monitoring would not be a decision the state Department of Corrections takes lightly and asked that it be left in their hands.
But Bohren modified the release plan to say such supervision can only be ended by order of the court.
The defense also requested that Weier be returned to the WMHI over the weekend and released Monday, when treatment providers will return to work after the weekend.
McMahon said Weier “was already aware in conversations with her supervisory team what was going to be expected of her. She looks forward into moving on into a productive life.”
Bohren approved those requests and the plan as amended.
“It’s reasonable. It provides for the protection of the community, as well as the victim, also it provides protection as well then for Miss Weier. It’s important we consider all the individuals involved in such a report,” he said. “I am satisfied it’s reasonable, it provides good protections as far as the community is concerned and it also provides a good plan for rehabilitation then of Miss Weier.”
He ended the hearing by saying, “Miss Weier, good luck to you.”