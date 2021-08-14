Kenosha police investigate a shooting at 40th Avenue and 45th Street on the city's north side Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis. A 19-year-old woman was using a handgun's laser sight as a cat toy when she accidentally shot a friend, according to prosecutors. The 19-year-old woman was charged Thursday with injury by negligent use of a weapon. (Terry Flores/The Kenosha News via AP)