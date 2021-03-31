Woman who fatally stabbed husband sentenced to life

WEST BEND — Marie Amdrae Bourget, a 51-year-old Kewaskum woman charged in the fatal stabbing of her husband, Benjamin Brich, was sentenced to life in state prison on Tuesday morning. Bourget entered a no-contest plea to the charge of first-degree intentional homicide with domestic abuse with the use of a dangerous weapon.
Bourget is eligible for release to extended supervision after serving 30 years, according to court records.
Bourget also agreed to pay $5,000 in restitution plus surcharge. She cannot have contact with the victim’s family, their residences or places of employment.
On March 11, 2020, around 9:21 a.m., law enforcement responded to Brich and Bourget’s residence at 4355 County Trunk Highway H in Kewaskum after a female told dispatch she was suicidal and had cut her wrists. She called after trying to kill herself with a knife and pills, according to the criminal complaint. She also advised dispatch she had cut her husband.
Bourget told police “He asked me to move out and I killed him.” She later told investigators that she found paperwork around 3 a.m. that morning indicating he was going to “kick her out of the house.” The complaint indicated that the residence was paid for by Brich and he would retain ownership. The two were legally married, but filed for divorce on January 31, 2020.
Brich was found deceased in his first floor bedroom with a clear wound to the neck and large amounts of blood loss. Bloodstains, a hunting-style knife and bloody clothing were found in a bedroom on the second floor, which was Bourget’s room. A pair of pants with bloodstains also indicated to police the victim was stabbed while in bed.
The complaint also stated that documents from divorce proceedings were located on Brich’s bed.
An autopsy found the cause of death to be stab wounds to the neck and chest.
A guilty plea was originally entered on July 9. On Jan. 29, Bourget’s attorney informed the court they were prepared to enter into a plea agreement with the state and Bourget was found guilty in a plea hearing on Feb. 8.
The state recommended the defendant be eligible for release after 30 years. Defense can argue for an earlier release, but 20 years is the minimum. Probable cause was found on May 1.