Woman who stabbed Grafton man found not guilty due to mental defect

GRAFTON – A California woman who stabbed and killed a Grafton man last year has been found not guilty due to mental defect. Crystal E. Gutierrez, a then 18-year-old high school student from California, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in May 2019 after the stabbing death of 34-year-old Brent Fitch. The incident was Grafton’s first murder case since 1982. Gutierrez plead no contest to a charged of second-degree intentional homicide, Wisconsin Circuit Court records show. She was found to not be criminally responsible by reason of mental disease or defect. The court received two reports from experts who had examined her. The court ordered a further evaluation and study and officials return to the case in August for disposition as to the length of her commitment to the mental health system. According to police officials, Gutierrez had apparently come to Grafton last year to meet and stay with Fitch. How they knew each other is unclear. The criminal complaint against Gutierrez says she texted her mother pleading for help, and her mother then contacted the Grafton police. Officers searched the area and discovered Gutierrez running, wearing only a T-Shirt — naked from the waist down — covered in blood and screaming for help. The complaint called her “highly distraught.” Gutierrez told police she woke up, saw a family standing around her and she then began stabbing Fitch. According to the complaint, she used a knife and scissors. In September, Gutierrez entered a plea of not guilty due to mental disease or defect. Both the defense and prosecution arranged for psychological evaluations of Gutierrez. While a jury trial was originally scheduled for January, it was pushed back to April. A sentencing hearing for Gutierrez is scheduled for Aug. 31.