OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department is working with schools and vaccination partners to help bring the COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents.
“That’s very exciting for our communities. We’re hoping that a lot of parents and children take advantage of that. We’re hoping that as those numbers continue to increase, we’re hoping that that’s going to continue to keep our overall burden on the decline,” said Kim Buechler, interim director of WOPHD, during the Joint Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department meeting Friday.
Last Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents ages 12-15 years old.
The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two doses and is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for adolescents.
New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, released Thursday, state that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except areas where face coverings are required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations. This also includes local businesses and workplace guidance.
The WOPHD is working internally on the impacts of the CDC’s update.
“We typically follow the CDC, so we’re still working on what that’s going to look like for us, but it’s good news. It means more people are getting vaccinated,” said Buechler. The health department is expecting more information regarding guidelines from the CDC.
An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccination, or two weeks after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of Friday morning, 40.5 percent of Washington County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, trailing behind Ozaukee County where 52.4 percent of residents are vaccinated. Just over 40 percent of Ozaukee County residents ages 16 and 17 have received the vaccine. There is no data available at this time for ages 12-15.
The health department is setting up Pfizer clinics in the area with local partners.
Appointments are available at Vineyard Community Church, 1597 County Highway V, Grafton, each Thursday by appointment. For more information on vaccine clinics through Oasis Healthcare, visit
www.oasishealthcare.net/covid-19vaccine.
The health department is also looking to set up clinics at local libraries as they “seem to be a good meeting point for a lot of our families,” said Buechler. They hope to get more children to participate in clinics, especially as summer reading programs begin.