MADISON - One suburban Milwaukee lawmaker says a new report concluding more kids are failing than ever before should be a wake-up call for parents.
“Conservatives have long had concerns about the impact of virtual schooling not just on grades, but on students' mental health and economic opportunities,” Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, told The Center Square.
“The science is now crystal clear that keeping schools closed is harming many of our children.”
The science referred to by Kooyenga comes from a report in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that shows more high school students in Wisconsin are failing.
Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction doesn’t track individual grades, so the paper called individual schools. Approximately 90% of those schools say failure rates have gone up since the coronavirus shut down schools last year. Some schools say triple the number of students have failed at least one class.
“Parents should view this survey as a five-alarm wake-up call that school districts refusing to open are making a bad bet with your kids' future at stake,” Kooyenga said. “This isn't just a concern about report cards, it's an issue of social justice. My fear is that many kids may never recover from the blow that this past year of school shutdowns has done to their prospects for the future - for jobs, for opportunity, for achieving economic equality. That's especially true of kids who went into 2020 already at a disadvantage, disproportionately children of color.”
Most schools in Wisconsin are open for at least a few days a week for a few students, but Milwaukee and Madison schools are still closed to most students.
Kooyenga said schools that remain closed for in-person classes should be held accountable.
“Schools that are open to in-person instruction should see a greater share of federal stimulus dollars. Those that do not should get a smaller portion of that windfall,” Kooyenga added. “More importantly though, frustrated parents need to speak up and demand that schools reopen right away, and demand a vigorous summer school program to make up for lost ground.”