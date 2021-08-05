TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — The Town of Oconomowoc Board swore in Kristen Wraalstad as chief of the police department Monday evening — a career trajectory she said she did not expect when she was hired by the town 21 years ago.
Wraalstad will succeed Chief Jim Wallis when his retirement is official Friday afternoon.
An East Troy native, Wraalstad said she went to school at Waukesha County Technical College to study police science and ultimately enroll in the recruit academy.
As far as her career goes, the Town of Oconomowoc is all she has ever known as she was hired as a part-time boat operator the day she graduated from the academy in April 2000.
It only took about four months for Wraalstad to be hired as a full-time patrol officer, she said.
Wraalstad said she wanted to become a law enforcement officer because she didn’t want be stuck behind a desk every day while she worked.
“I wanted to have the ability to be outside, be doing things while working with the community and working with people,” she said. “I thought the variety of the job and the challenges of it were exciting.”
Wraalstad became a detective in the town in 2005, a move she described as “perfect.”
“It was something new and something different,” Wraalstad said. “It worked out better for my family and it was just a different aspect of law enforcement, being more involved in the day-today operations and the district attorney’s office and the courts.
“It was a big change.”
Even though it was a welcome change, Wraalstad said entering leadership was not something she anticipated coming out of the academy.
“I started seeing things differently and not so narrow as it pertains to day-today stuff and rather looking at the big picture for the shifts and the officers and the community,” Wraalstad said. “I really enjoyed that. I liked being a part of the planning and decisions and being more involved that way.”
Wraalstad said the addition of leadership to her job description came with a whole new level of responsibility.
“A lot of things with patrol is you deal with it that day and you go home and it’s over or there is a little bit of follow up,” Wraalstad said. “Detective work is a constant caseload of things and you’d have cases you worked on for weeks or months and have things you carried with you. Every day you might have piles of things to work on, but the old ones don’t go away.
“It was a different realization of you don’t go home at the end of your shift when everyone else is done for the night.”
To help Wraalstad maneuver her way through these new challenges was Wallis. Wraalstad said Wallis was her third shift sergeant when he first started and they’ve been growing through the ranks since then.
“It’s been wonderful,” Wraalstad said. “He’s been a great mentor. He’s been a a great leader for the department. I can’t say enough about how he’s helped not only me develop throughout my career, but all the officers too.
“I’ve learned so much and I feel confident and prepared because of him.”
Wallis said he thinks Wraalstad will do a great job as chief and keep the department headed in the right direction.
“She’s going to do what’s best for the department and take care of our community,” Wallis said.
Having been with Wraalstad since the beginning of her career, Wallis said what impresses him the most about her is his ability to trust her with the department now that he is leaving.
“I didn’t worry when I was away on vacation or away on other assignments,” he said. “The best interest of the town would be taken into account and I know she’d do the right thing.
“… She has done an outstanding job in that capacity and I anticipate she’ll do a wonderful job.”
Wraalstad said it is a wonderful opportunity to serve as chief in the town police department given that she has been there her whole career and lives in the community.
“I know the community from third shift work to working second shift to becoming a detective and all aspect of being involved with citizens and businesses,” Wraalstad said. “… I get to step away a little bit from the detective aspect now and focus more on the day-to-day stuff.
“I get to be even more involved in the community and be a part of it.”
Wraalstad said she has enjoyed seeing how the department grew under Wallis and wants to continue the growth he had instituted rather than implement sweeping changes.
“Obviously there will be little things here and there but there won’t be any big changes coming because we don’t need them,” Wraalstad said.
“We’re going to keep the route we’re going and growing the department and the community and working together even more closely than we ever have.”