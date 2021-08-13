WAUKESHA — Three residents at Dousman’s Three Pillars Senior Living Communities had the opportunity to fly the skies of Waukesha County in a WWII era biplane on Saturday as part of Dream Flights’ Operation September Freedom.
Dream Flights is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to honoring veterans by giving them an adventure of a lifetime and taking them on a flight in a Boeing Stearman biplane, according to its website.
Operation September Freedom is an effort by Dream Flights to honor WWII veterans from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30 by giving them a ride in a restored WWII era plane.
Three Pillars residents Don Simandl, Bob Teska and Chuck Hocking all took their own flight around Waukesha County Saturday afternoon.
Hocking said their trip was “absolutely fantastic.”
“They treated us like royalty,” Hocking said. “They were so nice and so helpful. You couldn’t have asked for nicer people.”
Hocking was a seaman second class in the Navy in WWII and was deployed to the Philippines as the war was winding down, he said.
Simandl, a staff sergeant in the 79th division that stormed the beaches of Normandy, said the Dream Flights folks were thankful and appreciative of what WWII veterans went through, no matter their involvement.
“I don’t care what part of the service you were in, as long as you were in the service during WWII,” he said. “Everybody was behind us in WWII and that’s why we won the war.”
Teska, too, said he couldn’t believe how kind everyone was who was involved with the Operation.
“If all of the people were like those that helped us on Saturday, there would never be another war,” Teska said. “Those people were so congenial, they did anything we asked them to.”
Simandl said he enjoyed looking out over the landscape when the pilot would bank the plane.
“It felt like being in heaven,” Simandl said. “When he banked the plane I could see for miles and it was just beautiful.”
Teska said he couldn’t believe how small everything looked.
“The people and cars looked like little ants,” he said.
Hocking said if someone hasn’t had the opportunity to ride in an uncovered cockpit like the biplane was, they’ve never flown.
“It’s a feeling of true freedom that you don’t get in a closed-in cockpit,” Hocking said.
Riding in the biplane caused Simandl to reminisce and thought of all the men that rode in that seat before him all those years ago.
“You think of the young men who sat in this cockpit,” Simandl said. “Some of them are still around, some aren’t, it was an honor to take us up there and show us the world. I loved it.”