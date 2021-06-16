WAUKESHA — Summer camps at the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County have an added element of importance and urgency this year, due to learning losses associated with COVID-19.
With some learning disruptions stemming from the pandemic, some students have struggled. The YMCA of Greater Waukesha County will be hosting a variety of weekly summer camps at 14 sites through Aug. 27.
Senior Program Director Jenny Fremgen said the YMCA aims to make learning fun through games.
“We certainly don’t want summer day camp to look like a classroom,” she said. “We’re not looking for worksheets and flashcards and things like that.”
Some of the day camp programs are designed to be accommodating and work in supplemental ways to local school districts’ summer school programming as well.
Ages for the programs range from 4-13. “Some of the little ones, they learn best through play,” Fremgen said. Another aspect of urgency is the social and emotional needs of children after a disruptive year. “The last year has had a toll on people in all sorts of ways,” Fremgen said. “Camp is about building relationships.”
Local kids can build plan gardens, explore forests, journal, read, play games and more. YMCA of Greater Waukesha County Summer Camps are sponsored by Wisconsin Vision.
Children’s specialized educational paths can continue even through the summer with YMCA programs as well, with STEM and arts focused options both available.
Fremgen said participation numbers are higher this
year than last year, similar to the 2019 levels. Last year, the YMCA found “it was so important kids had an opportunity to just be kids,” she said, adding this year seems the same way.
Camps offer traditional day and specialty camps with a wide variety of learning experiences available. Families can register up to the Monday before a camp week starts, and there are 11 weeks left.
To learn more, visit https://rb.gy/j4zca6.