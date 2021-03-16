HARTFORD — Steven Krog of Hartford has spent over two decades working with the Young Eagles program to give young people a chance to fly a plane, and be introduced to the world of aviation.
Young Eagles is a program run through the Experimental Aircraft Association, designed to introduce new generations to the world of aviation and flight. The program began in 1992, according to information from the EAA, and in the years since has taken more than 2 million young people, primarily from ages 8 to 17, on demonstration flights where they get the chance to pilot the plane.
Krog was the pilot in more than 200 of those flights.
“I got involved in the program from its very inception ... I helped launch the program at Airventure in Oshkosh,” Krog said.
Initially, Krog said he held informational sessions on the Young Eagles program during Airventure. He spent the event explaining to people what it was, what it offered and the opportunities it would provide to youths.
“Thereafter, I made myself available to fly with the Young Eagles kids,” he said.
Krog flies out of the Hartford Municipal Airport, where he has a hangar and runs a flight training school he established in about 2004.
Through Young Eagles, he said, he has worked with individual kids and small groups, “Introducing them to the fun of aviation.” Kids in the program have access to online flight training courses through the EAA program, and learn about the practice and principals of piloting.
“All pilots in the Young Eagles program explain the safe operation of airplanes and principles of flight before the short trips. Participating young people become official Young Eagles with the flight,” said Dick Knapinski of the EAA.
Krog said the planes used for the kids’ demo flights are all dual-control. Because of this, when on the flight, the children have the opportunity to actually take the controls and fly the plane, with the pilot on the other set to ensure full safety of the flight.
Flying out of Hartford, he said he takes the Young Eagles over Pike Lake and Holy Hill. One student flies with one pilot on each of the flights, allowing the maximum chance for engagement for each of them.
“If they (the Young Eagles) live within 10 or 15 miles, we’ll say ‘Hey, where do you live?’ And we’ll see if we can find their house from the air,” Krog said.
“It’s just amazing and satisfying to work with these kids,” he added.
Krog said these days, he no longer pilots the flights as often as he used to, but will often coordinate them from the ground while working with other pilots who volunteer in the Young Eagles program. He said he used to coordinate with Hartford’s Hot Air Balloon Day to have Young Eagles events each year in Hartford, during which 200 kids could come through the airport in a day.
While that program has not occurred in several years, Krog still works with Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, and other youth groups interested in aviation. He said they come out to the airport to earn their aviation badges and for educational experiences, and once the program is finished they are offered Young Eagles flights.
More information on the Young Eagles can be found through the EAA website, at https://www.eaa.org/eaa/youth/free-ye-flights.