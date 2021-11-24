TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — Ten years ago members of the community were invited during Thanksgiving weekend to a local tree farm in the Town of Oconomowoc to cut down their own Christmas trees.
After driving down a winding dirt path, families had the opportunity to walk through a wonderland of spruce and pine to choose their perfect tree and then sit by a bonfire with hot cocoa and cookies.
The event was a fundraiser to support creating an inclusive haven dedicated to serving children and young adults with special needs and their families. In honor of a boy with physical and cognitive challenges who simply wanted to be included, accepted, and loved, Zachariah’s Acres sprouted and has been flourishing ever since.
In 2012, work began to transform 48 acres of rolling fields, woods and natural wetlands into a universally designed and nature-based environment where families, organizations, and community members have opportunities to gather in nature to play, relax and grow.
Over the years, the nonprofit organization’s staff and volunteers have partnered to design and build fully accessible structures, including a heated barn and pavilion with restrooms, two year-round greenhouses, and a treehouse with wildlife observation deck. A fishing pier for the pond, fruit orchard, vegetable gardens, 4,000 square feet of raised gardens, and animal habitats have also been added and thousands of evergreen trees and acres of wildflowers and prairie grasses cultivated.
“We’ve gone from a farm field to a thriving campus that is hosting thousands of guests per year through the support of the community. In the last 10 years we have served 41,000 guests through the help of 478 dedicated volunteers and 86 community partners,” said Director of Community Impact Emily Enockson.
Unexpected impacts
Zachariah’s Acres offers free family events, special education school field trips, the Seed to Sale Garden Basket community supported agricultural (CSA) program, fundraisers, and activities with community partnerships.
“Our guests feel accepted and loved and safe to just be themselves. Volunteers use their gifts to give back to the community and parents and teachers bond and connect and share resources. The sense of community that happens at Zachariah’s has been such an unexpected gift,” added Enockson.
Kristi Staus is a teacher in the Oconomowoc High School Transition Program, working with special needs students ages 18-21. Groups of students and their teachers from several school districts and other community partners visit the campus each week to participate in vocational readiness activities including planting and harvesting vegetables, picking fruit, collecting and washing eggs, learning how to cook and bake using natural ingredients and more. “Our students are also interacting with others, having fun, and learning it’s OK to just be themselves. Just driving into the campus brings a sense of peace. Zachariah’s Acres’ mission is to help those with disabilities contribute to a meaningful life. I am all about supporting that and love to partner with them,” said Staus.
Dante Schmeckpeper, 13, and his family have been visiting Zachariah’s Acres since it first opened in 2012.
“Dante is able to feel successful and he doesn’t feel different than anyone else when he is at Zachariah’s. The kids just glow and they know they are accepted and loved. It’s wonderful seeing him with the other kids having fun running around outside. It’s just so welcoming — it’s like a big family,” said Dante’s mom Rachel Teren.
“My heart feels excited and amazing when I am there. I love fishing and going on tractor rides and playing games. My heart depends on me to go there so that I get to see my friends and make s’mores in the firepit,” added Dante.
On November 4, Zachariah’s Acres was recognized by the Oconomowoc Area Chamber of Commerce as the 2021 Nonprofit Organization of the Year.
“We are very humbled and grateful for the past 10 years. It has been a lot of hard work and the support of hundreds of people,” said Enockson. “Anyone who sets foot on our campus is graced by God’s artistry and knows there is something bigger happening here.”
Christmas tree fundraiser
Zachariah’s Acres will host its annual Community Christmas Tree Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 26, 27 and 28. Community members, guests, and supporters are invited to select freshly cut, Wisconsin fur or pine trees, sip hot cocoa around the bonfire, take a hay wagon ride, create ornament crafts, decorate cookies and more.
There will also be visits with Santa, carolers, and live music. Poinsettia plants grown on the campus, handmade wreaths, swags, and other items including honey and eggs will be for sale.
All proceeds benefit the missions of Zachariah’s Acres, located at N74-W35911 Servants’ Way in the Town of Oconomowoc. For more information, visit www.zachariahsacres.org.