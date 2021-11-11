Greater Milwaukee area zoos are gearing up for the holidays and colder months with a host of activities.
“Some may not realize it, but we’re open throughout the year,” said Jennifer Diliberti-Shea, public relations coordinator for the Milwaukee County Zoo.
“It’s a nice time to visit because the crowds aren’t as big as in the summer and you can get up close,” she said, noting that in the colder and less populated season, zoo visitors can easily visit the viewing sections for big cats, along with aquatic and reptile areas of the zoo, as well as other areas.
“I would encourage people to come in winter because you can kind of have the zoo to yourself. It’s a nice time to walk the pathways in a beautiful setting in the woods,” she said.
And the Milwaukee County Zoo has several indoor areas where visitors can warm up, Diliberti-Shea added.
The zoo is home to several “winter hardy” animals, like elk, caribou and seals, according to Diliberti-Shea, who added that on warmer days above 40 degrees some of the African hoof stock will venture out.
Some zoo animals, like the giraffes, are also on view inside during the cooler season.
Animal spotting made easier
Shalom Wildlife Zoo in the Town of Farmington is open throughout the winter, with a full schedule posted on the zoo website.
It is a good time to visit the center, according to David Fechter, who co-owns the zoo with his wife, Lana Fechter.
“You’ll see everything,” he said of the animals, noting that when the winter snow begins, many of them are even easier to spot and some are particularly active.
“They need to eat and move to stay warm,” Fechter said.
Seasonal lighting
For the upcoming holidays, the zoos will offer a series of events for visitors.
At the Milwaukee County Zoo, “Wild Lights, Wild Dreams” powered by We Energies will be held during a series of evenings in December.
The zoo will “transform into an illuminated world with millions of twinkling and sparkling lights placed throughout the forests and pathways, letting visitors enjoy an enchanted evening under the stars,” said a press release.
The zoo had a similar event in the past, but this year will be the first time the zoo will host a series of lighted nights for the holidays, according to Diliberti-Shea.
The event will feature a 1-mile lighted path to traverse and large displays for visitors to enjoy, she said.
“We’re super excited. We are thrilled that We Energies has partnered for this. It’s because of them that we can do this,” said Diliberti-Shea, who said people attending can find tickets online or in person.
She added that the animals will not be on view during the Wild Lights evenings.
During “Wild Lights,” there will be specialty food items for purchase and the zoo will offer rides on the Penzeys Spices Carousel and North Shore Bank Safari Train as weather permits.
“We’re hoping to make this a holiday tradition at the zoo,” Diliberti- Shea said. The Milwaukee County Zoo will also be hosting a night for adults called “Cheers! Wild Lights.” The evening will be held Dec. 9 and includes luminarias added onto the displays. There will be fire pits active for visitors and special items and beverages available for purchase, Diliberti-Shea said.
Drive-thru zoo
Shalom Wildlife Zoo will feature a holiday drive-thru for visitors.
“In the warmth of your own car, drive slow, relax and enjoy the wildlife, the unique holiday displays and decorations. The entire zoo is lit up with special LED lighting for the night time drive-thru,” said the zoo website.
At Shalom, the seasonal special will include lights, “gigantic exhibits” and “all the lions, tigers and bears,” Fechter said.
Wildlife viewing will be possible on the tour throughout day and night.
He said the entire display takes about 20 days to set up and includes millions of lights.
It is the 10th year for the exhibit and Fechter said it has proven popular in the community. The drivethru will run nightly with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, through New Years’ Eve.
Fechter said it will include a lot of displays that make good opportunities for photo opps. He said many families like to use the displays for Christmas card photos.
The holiday drive takes one hour. Every participant may take a picture with Santa as part of the event and may walk back to the petting zoo, according to Fechter.
He said the tour includes fun trivia along the way.
At a glance
‘Wild Lights’ at the Milwaukee County Zoo Powered by We Energies
When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 1-5, 8-12, 15-23, 26-31
Cost: Admission at the gate: $20 for adults, $18 for children ages 3 to 12 and free for children under 2.
Admission online: $18 for adults, $16 for children ages 3 to 12. Zoological Society members receive a $2 discount for gate or online admission with code GoWild and member ID. Group rates for 20 or more: $16 for adults, $14 for children ages 3 to 12.
For more information: visit milwaukeezoo.org.
‘Cheers! Wild Lights’ at the Milwaukee County Zoo
A night for guests 21 and older
When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
What: The evening includes a night out as the zoo is illuminated along the forests and pathways. “Cheers! Wild Lights” will feature entertainment by local bands, ice carving demonstrations and Wild Lights trivia and more. Specialty food and adult beverages will be available for an additional cost.
Cost: Admission available online or at the admission gates Dec. 9. $20 for adults (21 and older). Parking is included. Zoo membership is not valid for this special evening.
For more information: visit milwaukeezoo.org.
Christmas at the Shalom Wildlife Zoo
A holiday drive-thru
Where: 1901 Shalom Drive, Town of Farmington.
The one-hour drive-thru will feature lights and displays throughout the zoo. Participants may also enter the petting zoo or enjoy “a crackling campfire,” the website said. Animal feed for the petting zoo is available for purchase in the gift shop.
When: Open daily 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 20-Dec. 31; closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Last car admitted at 7:30 p.m. The petting zoo closes at 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person 2 and younger get in free. Pay at the drive-up ticket booth. No reservations needed.
For more information: www.shalomwildlife.com.