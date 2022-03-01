2021 Ozaukee County sales tax revenue exceeds expectations

PORT WASHINGTON - Ozaukee County’s sales tax revenue exceeded budget estimates by over $1.5 million, according to a report from the Finance Department.
The sales tax revenue for the county is from the 0.5% county sales tax rate only.
The total sales tax revenue for 2021 is $10,653,083. This exceeds the county’s 2021 budget of $9,106,921 by $1,546,162. In 2020, the total sales tax revenue was $9,312,786.
The 2021 sales tax revenue saw large spikes in July, which was over $1.05 million, and in October, which totaled $1 million. In 2020, July had a sales tax revenue that was under $850,000 and October was just under $950,000.
Ozaukee County Finance Director Jay McMahon said he isn’t surprised by the end of the year total.
“Collections for 2021 were tracking higher than 2020 for the entire year as there were only three months in 2021 in which the collections were less than the same month in 2020,” he said.
McMahon didn’t have a definite answer to the increase but he believed it could be a combination of things such as inflation, an influx of money into the economy with the stimulus package from March of 2021 with direct payments as well as some income tax credits and pent-up demand. He also said it could be because the pandemic did not have a significant impact on the Ozaukee County economy.
“There were some businesses that suffered from the pandemic and lockdowns but overall, Ozaukee County was not impacted as much as other parts of the state or U.S.,” he said. “I don’t have anything to support this as far as data other than the increase in sales tax revenue which is a direct result of higher consumer spending in the county.”