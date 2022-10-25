GRAFTON - Two concept plans for apartment developments will be before the village of Grafton’s Plan Commission tonight, with up to 460 possible apartment units being considered between the two proposals.
The Plan Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today, at the Village Hall, 860 Badger Circle, in the board room. The developers Three Leaf Partners and Fiduciary Real Estate are each scheduled to have the Plan Commission review their development concepts. Concept plans are an early stage of development planning and generally involve getting general feedback from the Plan Commission without any formal action being taken.
The Three Leaf Partners development, called the Grafton Triangle, is a mixed-use plan for the northwest corner of the intersection of 17th Avenue and Washington Street. According to a staff report from Community Development Director Jessica Wolff on the plan, the site is about 3.3 acres, including five current parcels that the developer plans to use.
“The proposed four- to five-story apartment complex, known as the Grafton Triangle, would include 180 market rate apartments units, a 4,500 square foot commercial space on the ground floor, underground parking, and surface parking,” according to Wolff’s report.
Wolff further wrote that commercial tenants have not been identified yet. The apartments in the concept plan are a mix of studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
Wolff wrote that the developer and the village are currently working with a consultant on a traffic study, to evaluate the potential traffic impact of such a development.
If the project moves forward, Three Leaf Partners intends to begin construction next year.
“This project will require multiple approvals and steps including rezoning, certified survey map, conditional use permit, and site plan," Wolff wrote."Construction is planned to begin the summer of 2023 and be completed by fall of 2024.”
The second concept plan on tonight’s agenda was brought forward by Fiduciary Real Estate, for a multifamily development that would include 280 market-rate apartments in 14 buildings on Port Washington Road, south of Falls Road.
The concept was named The Seasons at Grafton, according to documents Fiduciary submitted to the village. Plan details stated that the 14 planned apartment buildings, if approved, would each be two stories and include 20 units each.
Each apartment would have a private exterior entrance, according to a report from Wolff, and the full development would include a clubhouse with a pool and a dog run. There will be attached garages, free-standing garages and surface parking to accommodate vehicles.
“The site is approximately 46 acres and will encompass three existing parcels and two houses; the northern house will be demolished and the farmhouse is proposed to remain. The concept plan retains the majority of the existing woodlands on the site,” Wolff wrote.
The Seasons development is also planning a mix of apartments types including studios and one, two and three bedroom units. If the development successfully proceeds in Grafton, Wolff’s report stated they plan to begin construction in summer 2023 and be finished in summer 2024.