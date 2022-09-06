GRAFTON — Nearly 2,000 family members, employees and the community filled the eastern parking lot along Highway 60 to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of Kapco Metal Stamping in style Aug. 27.
Over the last 50 years, Kapco, beginning with the leadership of the family patriarch, Tom Kacmarcik and his wife, Josephine, has grown from a single location at 1046 Hickory St. in Grafton to one of the premier manufacturers of metal components for some of the world’s biggest brands and original equipment manufacturers in the turf and agriculture, heavy equipment, recreational vehicle, military, lighting and warehousing sectors.
The company, now led by Chairman and CEO Jim Kacmarcik, employs nearly 700 people across nine locations — Grafton, Osceola, St. Croix Falls, Port Washington, and most recently, a state-of-the-art facility in Germantown — utilizing 30 robotic welding cells along with fleet of precision, high-speed lasers and automated fabrication equipment.
Kapco deploys more than 50 servo, hydraulic and mechanical metal stamping presses; 30 robotic welding cells; and a diverse fleet of precision, high-speed lasers; and automated fabrication equipment.
Following a private dinner for Kapco employees and a performance by the 52nd Street Band, Danika Tramburg, marketing manager for Human Performance and Social Impact for Kapco’s parent company, Kacmarcik Enterprises, welcomed guests to the celebration.
The program began with the drawing for a 50/50 raffle, with proceeds benefiting Hometown Heroes, a Kacmarcik nonprofit that provides a free week-long overnight summer camp for children and siblings of fallen U.S. service members. Director of Outreach Deb Paschke, with the help of Braden, pulled the winning ticket out of the basket. A total of $1,950 was collected, half of which went to the holder of the winning ticket and the rest to Camp Reunite, an initiative of Hometown Heroes that provides hope, healing and resiliency by strengthening the bond between children and their incarcerated parent. A third Kapco initiative, Turning Rivers, is a nonprofit organization for children facing trauma and other challenges. Over the holidays, the company hosts K2K Christmas Wonderland, which brings communities together to collect toys for children in need and spread holiday cheer with one-of-a-kind attractions.
Pashcke saluted the benevolence of the company, saying “The saying goes ‘Think Big,’ followed by “Think Bigger.’ But the Kacmarciks don’t stop there,” she said. “They say ‘Think impossible.’ That’s what Kapco’s all about.”
After a performance by 52nd Street Band, a Billy Joel cover band, came video tributes from more than 20 area, state and national celebrities, including Gov. Tony Evers, Grafton School District Superintendent Jeff Nelson, Pete Coors, Grafton Fire Department Chief Bill Rice and former Milwaukee Brewer Rollie Fingers. The tributes were followed by comments from Jim and TJ Kacmarcik, who talked about the support of family and growth of the company.
Jim Kacmarcik then took the stage. He talked about the entrepreneurial spirit of the family, saying “It was that mind spirit that got us where we are are today.”
The family, he said, believes in the importance of “taking care of the people who take care of you, helping complete strangers if you’re in the position to do so.”
He added that over the 50 years, the company has impacted the lives of over 1 million people, and donates to around 1,000 charities and nonprofits each year.
“In this world, we need more love, compassion, acceptance and forgiveness, as well as hope for a better tomorrow. We believe in sharing love of mankind for all and are not going to slow down.”
He hinted that Kapco and the Kacmarcik family would soon be announcing a new initiative, the Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance. Visit www.kacmarcikcenter.com. Kacmarcik was joined onstage by his wife, Laura and children; his siblings, TJ, Karen, Sharon and Shirley; and the rest of his extended family, many of whom have roles throughout Kacmarcik Enterprises and Kapco.
Local dignitaries came forward with proclamations, commendations and praise, including U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (through a surrogate), U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, State Rep. Deb Andraca, Ozaukee County Board Chairman Lee Schlenvogt and Grafton Village President Jim Brunnquell, who announced that Badger Circle in Grafton will now also be known honorarily as Kapco Way.
The evening concluded with a one-man show by comedian Charlie Berens, fireworks and a second concert by 52nd Street Band.
Learn more about Kapco Metal Stamping Inc. at kacmarcikenterprises.com.