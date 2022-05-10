68-unit senior care facility coming to Mequon

MEQUON - Matter Development and Three Leaf Partners announced last week that they will open another Wisconsin senior living community called Lumia Mequon, in partnership with local operator Koru Health.
Construction has already started on the one- and two-story community situated on 4.8-acres at 11900 N. Port Washington Road in Mequon. The community will feature 68-units for seniors, including assisted living, memory care and a unique specialty care suite.
Building upon decades of combined excellence in the senior living industry, the three companies formed a joint venture to develop new senior living in areas with unmet needs, starting with communities in southeast Wisconsin, according to a Matter Development press release. The partnership also has senior communities in suburbs around Minneapolis.
“Mequon seniors want boutique-level quality with the highest supportive care in a dignified and elevated setting, and their adult children feel strongly about locations closely linked to their daily lives and routines, so this is an important project that meets the market,” said Matter Development CEO Aaron Matter. “We’re a Wisconsin firm with proud local roots, and we try to be very discerning, building only in communities where we think we can make a big impact. So, given the opportunity to acquire this site in the heart of Mequon and develop a premier community for seniors, it’s a perfect fit.”
Three Leaf Partners President John T. Ford said he is excited to further his firm’s relationship and partnership with Matter Development and Koru Health through this outstanding senior development in Mequon.
“Our focus is on delivering quality real estate development projects for our investors that also make a difference in our community,” Ford said. “This project accomplishes both of those objectives.”
Koru Health President Andy Lange added, “Our approach to this team’s first development, Evin at Oconomowoc, proved to be very desirable to seniors and their adult children and we want to continue that approach here in Mequon. Mequon welcomed this project with open arms, and we look forward to building a presence here as both a community of choice for seniors, and an employer of choice. Our tagline for Lumia is ‘Illuminating Senior Living’ which is a representation of our mission to make seniors feel welcome, actively engaged, and illuminated.”
Lumia Mequon will also offer a wide variety of the high-quality amenities, according to the press release. That includes secure landscaped grounds with walking paths and courtyards, a bocce court, state-of-the-art pizza oven, “The Canopy” Club Room, and other social and recreational activities. Special services include a dining program, nurse-supervised staff, assistance with personal activities, and higher levels of specialized care.
A ground-turning celebration will be held in June at the site. The project is financed in part by Brookfield-based First Business Bank. The project architect is Plunkett Raysich Architects of Milwaukee and the general contractor is Catalyst Construction of Milwaukee.