702-unit Life Storage opens in Mequon

MEQUON — With the cut of a ribbon, the Life Storage facility at 10448 N. Port Washington Road in Mequon is now open.
The 702-unit self-storage business is a redevelopment of a vacant industrial building at the intersection of Port Washington and Donges Bay roads. The units will include 15 reserved for RVs, which accommodates the rise in RV usage and the increasing number of people who have moved into condominiums or apartments.
The location has high barriers to entry, strong comparable rents and minimal competitors, according to Life Storage.
The area is somewhat of a desert for storage facilities. The only storage facility in Mequon is on the city’s west side, and there are none in Bayside, Fox Point or Whitefish Bay.