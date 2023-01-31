GRAFTON - Most businesses can’t afford to play around with their operations. The Spot-Family Play Studio, playing around is what’s required to succeed.
Opened in Grafton in early January by husband-and-wife duo Greg and Jackie Winn, The Spot is aiming to be the go-to indoor playground and hangout space for children of all ages, and has already attracted a healthy amount of curious kids and parents alike in its initial rollout.
“We’ve been busier than we anticipated,” Jackie Winn said. “The community has been super supportive. They have really made themselves comfortable by us, and that’s what we really wanted. We wanted to take the family play space, the community center feel, and combine the two. The long-term goal is to offer play aspects as well as community center aspects.”
The Spot is equipped with an indoor climbing play set, slides, table games, infant play areas, a reading nook, among other amusements on a rotating basis. The business was conceived by the Winns out of a need for affordable and accessible child services in the area where some preschools could have two to three-year waiting lists.
“We have three kids and we just noticed there wasn’t anything close by that was cost friendly to bring your kids to,” Winn said. “I was in early childhood for a long time and I love working with kids. During COVID we noticed it kind of separated everybody, and we wanted something where it brought everyone back together.”
The Winns signed the lease for their space in June, and construction soon followed. As first-time business owners they were ready to hit the ground running with ideas and visions that could allow The Spot to carve out a sizable niche in the area.
“We spent months drawing out plans and coming up with a very detailed list of each space and what elements we wanted to offer to different age groups,” Winn said. “Once we had polled some friends and family, combined with my background in early childhood, we came up with a great set of ideas we wanted to incorporate.”
The Spot’s initial offerings include “Open Play” Tuesday through Saturday at $15 per child, and parents and babies under 1 are free. Winn is happy to inform fatigued parents The Spot always has free coffee on site, and no cleanup after their kids is ever necessary.
“We tell parents to come in and make themselves comfortable,” she said. “We tell them it’s a safe place to get messy. We clean and sanitize everything at the end of the day. This place is meant for kids to burn energy without having to deal with the cleanup.”
The Spot is also able to accommodate field trips and sets aside Sundays for “Sunday Fundays,” when birthday parties and other celebrations can be held. The Spot is currently offering monthly memberships, which include unlimited Open Play, starting at $39 for a single child, and up to $79 for a family.
Winn is exploring the possibility of adding more options for older children and tweens, noting The Spot already has a foosball table, air hockey table, Nintendo Switch and pinball machine ready to use.
“Every day we have all these little light bulbs go off with new and fun ideas,” Winn said. “We have hopes to do a lot, but for now we just need to take it one day at a time and be careful not to do too much too quickly. With that exposure to so many different age groups it really does open up some great ideas for us later down the road.”
Winn is also seeking some helpful staff members to join the team on a part-time basis. With just one employee currently on the books, some aspects of the daily operations can be demanding.
“Hopefully we will have a full schedule of clubs and community events, and that comes with staffing,” Winn said. “Once we have a nice core staff those things can become possible.”
There are plenty of opportunities for The Spot to breathe new life into childhood recreation in the Ozaukee area. By embarking on this journey, Winn is eager to see how this service resonates with locals who may have been long awaiting this exact kind of amenity.
“Hopefully we’re not only successful with the business, but also in giving back to the community in the ways it needs it,” Winn said.
The Spot-Family Play Studio is located at 1752 Wisconsin Avenue in Grafton. More details can be found at www.thespotgrafton.com.