CEDARBURG — “It all started back in 1969.”
The Cedarburg community celebrated the 50th anniversary of Cedar Creek Settlement on a recent Friday evening.
Jim Pape, the inspiration behind much of Cedarburg’s reputation as a must-visit tourist venue, was, in 1969, looking at the city as a good spot for FHA-scored housing.
“But the idea went away,” he said. But the city wouldn’t leave Pape’s ambition alone.
In 1970, he began making batches of wine in the basement of his home near Milwaukee’s Riverside Park; he established a bonded winery in April 1971. This was at a time when the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee was developing the Urban Ecology Center. The contaminated dirt the university was removing had to go somewhere, and Pape’s neighborhood was one of the project’s victims, he said.
Looking for a new location, and with the idea of going bigger, Pape came back to Cedarburg with a partner. Pape and Bill Welty came across the former Hilgen and Wittenberg Woolen Mill.
There were plans to raze the buildings and replace them with a gas station. The complex was selling for $110,000 “We couldn’t afford that,” Pape said.
Enter Cedarburg’s preservationist mayor, E. Stephan Fischer, along with John Armbruster, who convinced Pape and Welty to buy the three buildings included in the package.
“Welty got the former office building on the corner and I got the former mill. The roof leaked, the floors were warped and the windows were rotten. There were no utilities, no heat,” Pape said.
But they made it work.
“It was just a series of very lucky circumstances,” he said.
He started out with his winery in the basement of the woolen mill. Today, The Cedar Creek Settlement boasts 74 shops.
To help advertise the winery, someone suggested hosting a run. With next to no promotional dollars to spend on advertising, Pape came up with a different way, the city’s famous Wine & Harvest Festival. Later, when Cedarburg discontinued hosting the Drum & Bugle Corps competition and parade, which was typically held in June, the Strawberry Festival was born, Those two events were followed later by the Winter Festival.
The Oct. 21 milestone ceremony began with songs by the Cool Beans, a four-part harmony group affiliated with the Sweet Adelines.
Maggie Dobson, Cedarburg’s Chamber of Commerce executive director, told the audience that “A lot of sunshine has come to this community, thanks to Jim Pape’s business acumen.”
A large group of city officials joined for the ribbon cutting, prior to enjoying a piece of celebratory cake.
Someone in the audience asked Pape about his next project.
“Retirement!” he quickly answered