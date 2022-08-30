CEDARBURG - A fresh new start for Settlers Inn in downtown Cedarburg is coming as it transitions into new ownership. But the restaurant at W63N657 Washington Ave. will be staying in the family.
Owners Joan and Tom Dorsey recently announced that they are selling Settlers Inn to their son Bryan, who has been a chef there for a number of years.
The family said everything will be finalized toward the end of the year.
“We wanted to be ready the way that I envision it before we do the full change,” Bryan Dorsey said.
One of the biggest changes is that Bryan Dorsey wants to change the restaurant’s name to Dorsey’s.
“It pays homage to the family but then it still shows that it's moving in a direction that is me,” Bryan Dorsey said.
Joan and Tom Dorsey opened Settlers Inn in April 1993. Joan Dorsey said before that, the building had only housed bars since the 1800s.
Cooking had been a hobby for Tom Dorsey that he enjoyed. Joan Dorsey had a professional background in nutrition and her goal was to own her own business.
“We sat out here on July 4, 1992 and saw the for sale sign,” Tom Dorsey said. “And we came in and looked around and said ‘we can do this.’”
The couple opened their business as a full-service restaurant and tavern. A year later they included catering, and another year later they added a deli and bakery. The couple also did a major renovation of the building, which included building a larger kitchen.
In addition, Settlers Inn provides frozen entrees, sides, soups, breads and desserts for customers to take home.
The couple’s three children - Dena, Dyan and Bryan - have grown up working at Settlers Inn with their parents.
“It has its ups and downs as any family business done,” Bryan Dorsey said. “But there’s definitely more ups than there are downs.”
Bryan Dorsey had started washing dishes, and then in high school he began assisting his dad with cooking, which he grew to like.
“I just really want to be able to serve everybody something very good,” Bryan Dorsey said. “I don’t like doing things mediocre. My job is to serve the best thing that I can and be as consistent as possible so that every time you’re in you’re getting that same quality.”
Everything on the current menu was the idea of Bryan Dorsey, who now does most of the cooking.
“He’s good,” Tom Dorsey said. “He’s very creative; he has more ideas than I probably ever did.”
Bryan began working full-time as a chef at Settlers Inn when he was 20 years old. At one point he left for about a year to try to pursue his own business in the food industry. But he said he came back because he decided that Settlers Inn was where he was supposed to be.
Bryan Dorsey presented his parents with the idea of him taking over the business and the trio have been in the process of the transition for about a year.
“When you have a property like this on Washington Avenue, it’s hard to pass that up,” Bryan Dorsey said.
Joan and Tom Dorsey never really thought too much about their children taking over Settlers Inn before.
“I was thrilled because I see it as a legacy,” Joan Dorsey said about when her son proposed taking over the business.
Bryan Dorsey said he intends to continue the bakery and freezer entrees. He also plans to provide extended hours and he would like to provide special seasonal dinners.
In addition, Bryan Dorsey wants to be able to rent out the space for small gatherings.
He is planning doing some cosmetic changes to the restaurant such as new paint, tables, chairs, flatware and light fixtures.
Despite the changes, Bryan Dorsey said he will continue the legacy of Settlers Inn. And customers will still see Joan and Tom Dorsey even after the transition is final.
The Dorseys are hiring. For more information about applying, visit Settlers Inn or message Bryan Dorsey on the business’ Facebook page.