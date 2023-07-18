CEDARBURG — Siara Dohmen has always had a plan — instead of playing house or school like many kids when she was a child, Dohmen spent countless quiet, earnest hours sketching her “dream shop,” designing logos, products and displays, to her parent’s amusement.
Now, years later, she realized that dream of owning when she opened Cedar Creek Apothecary in March 2022, located on the first floor of the Cedar Creek Settlement in Historic Cedarburg. This carefully curated shop reflects Dohmen’s stylish design aesthetic in a serene and welcoming space. She said she chose her location within Cedar Creek Settlement for its authentic old-world charm, sunny windows, original wooden floors, tamarack timber beams and its location overlooking Cedar Creek.
Cedar Creek Apothecary is a health and home-goods boutique offering a vast array of natural wellness supplements, elixirs, tinctures, skincare, bath and body products, specialty teas and coffees. Additionally, there are home décor pieces, scented candles, crafted writing implements, journaling papers, collectible books and bookplates as well as personal adornments and jewelry and wooden toys, games, gifts and puzzles, all carefully selected to nourish mind, body and spirit and perfect for gift giving.
Not only does Dohmen have a discriminating eye when it comes to display, but her marketing background, including videography, website design, advertising, merchandising and her experience owning a vintage store on Etsy has helped to make her a savvy business owner and buyer.
Dohmen grew up in West Bend, but has lived in many places, including New York, Dallas and Milwaukee, (graduating from Marquette University) and Paris, where she earned her master’s degree from Skema Business School.
When she came back to Wisconsin, Dohmen said she chose to open her shop in Cedarburg for its charming, scenic and close-knit community that she came to know and admire through many visits with her parents.
The name Cedar Creek Apothecary relates to her special passion in natural wellness and the power of herbal supplements. Dohmen worked to further her knowledge in the field by becoming certified through a three-month e-Cornell course from Cornell University on medicinal herbs, their uses, identities and histories, she said.
She said that there is a resurgence in interest in natural wellness products, as she continues on her quest to research the benefits of historically tried and true herbal remedies that have often been overlooked as many commercial products and medicines came to the forefront.
“My true joy comes from talking one-on-one with customers, educating those who are looking for natural replacements,” Dohmen said.
Some of her natural products are Milwaukee-made, including those from Tippecanoe Herbs. She sells some of their products and makes many of her own health and wellness products and tinctures using bases of oils, alcohol or glycerin, with no synthetic chemicals, for common issues like sleeplessness, anxiety, allergies and migraines.
Dohmen has also created a thriving online shop that she said she developed because so many of her customers from around the country needed to replace favorite items from her shop. Now they can easily do that online for shipment — and for local orders she offers one day delivery.
She has created her own “lab” of sorts in her kitchen for product fulfillment as well as a studio to design new logos and labels and a place to update her website and to find meaningful, eclectic new items for her shop and online store as well as to place re-orders and create elegant in-shop displays. She somehow finds time to write frequent newsletters and fully embraces social media with vibrant Instagram and Facebook accounts as well as developing instructional and educational videos for those sites.
Because her shop is open seven days a week, Dohmen credits her employees for their dedication to helping customers and educating themselves on the products they sell. Dohmen said she feels “energized by this holistic, spiritual and creative endeavor that is a constant and satisfying learning entrepreneurial experience” and loves being her own boss in this beautiful space.
Cedar Creek Apothecary, is located in The Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement, N70W6340 Bridge Road, Cedarburg. For more information, email info@cedarcreekapothecary.com, go to www.cedarcreekapothecary.com or call 262-377-0400.