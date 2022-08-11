OZAUKEE COUNTY - It was an economic gut punch felt across the region after the COVID-19 pandemic all but shuttered the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee four years ago.
But now lodging, food and other hospitality industries will get a second chance at millions of dollars in revenues after it was announced Aug. 5 that the 2024 Republican National Convention would be held in Milwaukee.
And while the primary venue for the convention will be the Fiserv Forum, the economic impact will ripple across the region, including 20 miles north in Ozaukee County.
According to VistMilwaukee.org, the greater Milwaukee area could see an estimated $200 million in direct, indirect and induced spending.
Direct spending is the money delegates and attendees pay for hotels, bars, restaurants, car rentals and venue rentals, according to VisitMilwaukee. Indirect spending includes vendors or businesses who have an increase in production because of the convention. Induced spending includes wages paid to workers as a result of the increased business from the convention, that later gets reinvested into the community.
VisitMilwaukee also estimates about 45,000 attendees on peak days. They said that about a third of those will be delegates, with the remainder being families of delegates, corporate sponsors, interest groups and more.
Ozaukee Economic Development Executive Director Kathleen Cady Schilling said that when the DNC was planned for 2020, almost all of the hotels in Ozaukee County were filled. And not just the week of the convention, but the week prior and even some the week after.
“Those guests will then spread their dollars throughout the county,” Cady Schilling said. “Much of their time will be spent in Milwaukee, but there will be plenty of spillover for our county as well.”
Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Pam King agrees that lodging will see a big boost.
“Many visitors will have to stay overnight outside of downtown Milwaukee,” she said. “Because of our proximity to downtown Milwaukee and ease of access to Interstate-43, our lodging establishments are the logical choice for convention participants to stay. Those communities in our county that collect room tax are bound to see a significant increase in the summer of 2024.”
Mequon Mayor Andrew Nerbun said local homeowners who want to rent out their house will also benefit. He said that the city ordinance allows for short-term rentals.
Restaurants, too, will see a boon, he said.
“We’ll get people who have never been to southeast Wisconsin coming to southeast Wisconsin and seeing how nice the area is, especially Ozaukee County and Mequon,” he said.
No date has been set for the convention yet and no economic benefits to Ozaukee County have been calculated. But Scott Shully of Shully’s Events and Cuisine can quantify how much he lost from the events he had booked in 2020.
Two years ago, the catering business he runs with his wife, Beth, and their children, had six to seven events booked as part of the DNC and two to three “peripheral” events. He also expected more jobs to come in.
“They were all rather large receptions, from large brunch sessions to lunch to dinners to cocktail receptions,” he said.
He estimated they lost $600,000 to $700,000 when the convention was scaled back due to the pandemic.
“That definitely put a crimp on things,” he said. “It was very, very disappointing.”
Since no date has been set for the RNC yet, Shully said that all he can do is expect to be busy in mid to late July.
“I would definitely figure that we would have a part to play in it somewhere,” he said. “To what degree, I don’t know.”
Cedarburg businesses also felt the disappointment in 2020. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Maggie Dobson said they had expected to see some residual business from the massive convention. She and others now have their eyes trained to the future.
“We look forward to similar opportunities for the 2024 RNC,” Dobson said.