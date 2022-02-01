MILWAUKEE — AbleLight, formerly Bethesda Lutheran Communities, a national nonprofit organization that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced that it has named Keith Jones as its new president & CEO. Jones officially assumed the role Monday, replacing Mike Thirtle, who left the organization last year.
Jones will lead a team of 1,200 employees over a 10-state region and will be responsible for driving AbleLight towards achieving an aggressive growth and financial strategy.
“After an extensive and thorough national search, we couldn’t have found a better person to lead AbleLight. We are an organization that is driven by purpose with a relentless focus on how to make the world better and brighter for people with disabilities. That is our top priority, and Keith’s extensive experience and servant-leader approach are perfectly aligned to help our mission grow,” said Cesar Villalpando, chairman of AbleLight’s Board of Directors. “Given we have many new and exciting programs under development, along with aggressive plans to grow the impact we make on those with disabilities, Keith’s acumen in growing businesses, financial and operations management, make him a perfect fit.”
In order to increase its impact on the lives of those with disabilities, AbleLight’s board of directors and leadership team have been focused in recent years on transforming the 117year-old organization. They have done this by expanding into new and innovative areas, improving its financial performance, and rebuilding its legacy foundation.
Jones brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to this role, having led several highly complex, multistate health care companies through significant transformation efforts, as well as having consulted with many Fortune 500 companies on accelerating and improving on the execution of strategic plans. Most recently, Jones served as CEO of Blue Sprig Pediatrics, a company he founded in 2017 that offers Applied Behavior Analysis to children with autism. The company has grown to more than 160 locations throughout the country.
“I was beyond impressed with AbleLight’s 117-year history of innovating in the disabilities field and their commitment to putting the people they serve at the center of every decision made,” Jones said. “There is a tremendous opportunity to do so much more for people with disabilities, and AbleLight is a true leader and is well positioned to grow their impact by offering new and innovative services that will help even more people. I am humbled by the opportunity to help others in such a meaningful way.”
Jones earned his bachelor’s degree from Leeds Beckett University in England and lives with his family in Houston.