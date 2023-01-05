Advocate Aurora Health merges with Atrium Health to become Advocate Health

OZAUKEE COUNTY — With discussions of a merger beginning last May, Aurora Health Care and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health recently made it official, creating Advocate Health.
According to a press release, the merger was prompted by both companies’ desire to “best meet patients’ needs by redefining how, when and where care is delivered.”
Better health care is not the only goal for the new combined company. Advocate Health Care now looks to have a larger social impact within the communities it serves.
“The organization aims to bring medical innovations to patients more quickly, address the root causes of health inequities, advance population health, enable career advancement and achieve carbon neutrality by 2030,” according to the press release.
Advocate Aurora President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh looks forward to serving alongside Eugene A. Woods as co-chief executive officers, until Skogsbergh’s retirement in 18 months.
“We couldn’t be more pleased to bring our organizations together to do more, be better and go faster to help more people live well while training the next generation of health care professionals,” Skogsbergh said. Advocate Health Care will be headquartered in Charlotte, with a strong occupancy in Chicago as well as Milwaukee. However, the company will begin to grow its presence in Milwaukee as they plan a “new, Milwaukee-based institute for health equity.” The Wake Forest School of Medicine will continue to serve as the company’s academic center.
Advocate Health Care is the fifth-largest nonprofit integrated health system in the nation, according to the press release. The health care organization has over 1,000 sites around the country, and serves nearly 6 million patients every year. In Ozaukee County, that includes a hospital in Grafton and clinics in Mequon, Grafton and Port Washington.
For more information, go to www.advocatehealth.com.