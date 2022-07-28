MEQUON - A new Anytime Fitness is coming to Mequon’s Concord Court Shopping Center located at 1300-1370 W. Mequon Road.
The Mequon Planning Commission unanimously approved the Concord Development Company’s request for a conditional use grant - which refers to land suitable only in certain locations or handled in a particular manner - to operate the Anytime Fitness, as the parcel is zoned B-2, allowing fitness centers as a conditional use, according to information provided to the planning commission.
The Anytime Fitness will replace a multi-tenant office building and join other popular restaurants and shops like Panera, Vietnamese Noodles and Little Sprouts Play Café.
The member-based workout facility is an international fitness franchise with more than 2,500 facilities in 30 countries. There are 40 locations in Wisconsin, two of which are in Ozaukee County, according to the applicant. Each Anytime Fitness has 24-hour access, 7-days a week, 365-days a year.
The space will be equipped with 15 to 20 cameras with remote access and recording capabilities. Members can access the facility with digital key fobs, each with a unique identification.
The applicant notes that the busiest hours for the gym are between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.; however, many people find Anytime Fitness’ 24-hours aspect appealing, especially for those who work non-traditional hours.
While the applicant initially proposed 5,400 square feet for the new gym, they requested an additional 7,500 square feet during the meeting. The planning commission clarified that they would require an amendment to the conditional use due to the larger expansion that would take place.
“If it was a couple hundred square feet, I think it wouldn’t be an issue, but this is a pretty large difference from what they are showing. We have no floor plan or anything else to show it,” said Assistant Director Community Development Jac Zader.
Planning Commissioner Martin Choren also suggested that there be special lighting arranged due to the gym being a 24-hour operation, referring to the ones arriving at the site in the middle of the night.
Typical with modern lighting, however, the applicant believes they could at least control the portions closest to the entrance if the entire parking lot couldn’t be illuminated.
The gym is planning to open later this year.