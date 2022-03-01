CEDARBURG — A longtime business will officially be closing in the Cedar Creek Settlement and a new health and home boutique will be moving in this weekend.
The Cedar Creek Trading Post, N70 W6340 Bridge Rd, Cedarburg, is closing after being run by Robin Parsons for approximately 16 years. Cedar Creek Apothecary, which is owned by Siara Dohmen of West Bend, will be taking its place in the Settlement and there will be a grand opening Saturday.
“For me it’s really nice to hand the torch,” Parsons said. “I’ve come to know and love Siara and she has just exquisite taste and she has a beautiful vision for the shop. For me it’s going to be fun to see what she makes of it.”
Customers will still be able to find Parsons in the Settlement at her other business, Robin’s European Cottage.
Dohmen has visited the Settlement many times over the years and compared it to a second home.
“When I found out that a space was opening up, I just jumped on the opportunity,” she said. “I couldn’t have been more excited that I’m able to bring my vision to life in such a beautiful building.”
This will be Dohmen’s first brick and mortar business.
Dohmen developed a passion for herbs and natural wellness products a few years ago. She stated that common drug store products were failing her and she noticed that she was allergic to a lot of common ingredients. After researching, Dohmen said she realized how many harsh chemicals were added to these products.
“I started looking into more natural products, making my own tea blends and serums for common ailments and it really made such a huge difference in my life, in my personal wellbeing, but I really wanted to share this knowledge and these types of amazing products with others.
Some products the Cedar Creek Apothecary will be selling include teas and coffees, natural supplements, grocery store items, bath and body products and home decor.
Tinctures, which are concentrated herbal extracts, will also be sold at the business. Dohmen said she uses tinctures daily and when she feels like she’s developing a cold. She explained that they can be put in water, juice or directly on your tongue, and there are different kinds of them that can be used for various reasons.
“I love those and that’s something that I really want to share with others and talk about all the benefits of,” Dohmen said.
Dohmen said she wants to honor the roots of traditional apothecaries that focused on physical wellness, but she also wants to expand on mental and emotional wellness.
“I just think the combination of those three is really essential for a happy and healthy life,” she said.
Cedar Creek Apothecary will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.cedarcreekapothecary.com or follow the business on Facebook or Instagram.
“I’m looking forward to giving back in a way to the community that’s provided me so much joy and comfort over the years,” Dohmen said. “I hope as a new business that we’ll be able to provide some special products that others can really look forward to incorporating in their lives.”