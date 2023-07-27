WAUKESHA — An appellate court on Wednesday reversed a decision by an Ozaukee County judge who ruled for an insurance company in a dispute over a change in cattle feed that was blamed for ill effects on a West Bend dairy herd.
In its decision, the District II Court of Appeals ruled that Ozaukee County Circuit Judge Sandy Williams erred when she granted summary judgment to Secura Insurance, who insured Saukville Feed Supplies, Inc. That company was sued by Riverback Farms, which operates a herd of about 1,000 dairy cattle in West Bend, 400 of which are milked.
Riverback Farms had been buying its feed from Saukville Feed Supplies for about 40 years when, in December 2015, Riverback’s nutritionist Integrity Nutrition recommended a change in nutrition for its dairy cows.
That change included Min-Ad, a source of readily digestible magnesium and calcium, in an effort to increase butterfat in milk. Instead of Min-Ad, though, Saukville Feed used a different product called Fine Lime in the rations as a substitute it believed to be adequate. It did not expect it would have an adverse impact on the cattle.
But the cows developed problems over the next few years, including excess acid in the body akin to a sour stomach in humans leading to ulcers, sore feet or sole ulcers, and grass tetany, a highly fatal disease believed to result from magnesium deficiency.
The farm also blamed the feed change on a fall in milk butterfat levels. In 2018, when the substitution was discovered, the ration mix was changed again to the originally requested Min-Ad, and butterfat content in milk returned to 2015 levels. The farm filed suit, seeing $250,000 in damages due to veterinary bills and hoof care. But Saukville Feed’s insurer, Secura, sought to break the case into two areas, determining coverage issues and the merits of the claims separately, and arguing it had no duty to defend the feed company because there was no “occurrence” that caused property damage. Williams ruled in the insurer’s favor in 2021, finding no insurance coverage could exist for physical injury to the cattle caused by a change in the feed mix.
But on Wednesday, the appellate court found that ruling was erroneous and returned the case to the circuit court. The court also found the ill effects on the cattle constituted property damage, sufficient to establish insurance coverage at the insurer’s continuing duty to defend against the suit.
“Here while the feed supplied intentionally substituted a component into the feed, there are no facts to show it did so to intentionally cause magnesium deficiency in the cattle —that could be an accident and constitute an unintended ‘occurrence,’” the court said in its opinion. “Because coverage for an occurrence causing property damage could exist if liability on the merits is established, the circuit court erred in granting summary judgment to the insurer.”
Patryk Silver, an attorney representing Saukville Feed Supplies on the merits part of the case and not the insurance question, declined to comment. A message left for Secura attorney David Pliner was not immediately returned Wednesday.
Justin Wallace, attorney for Riverback Farms, welcomed the decision but added the case has a long way to go.
“When we walked out of that hearing with Judge Williams several years ago we believed she got that ruling wrong and we appealed from there and we’re glad the Court of Appeals ... succinctly made it clear to everybody Judge Williams was wrong in her coverage ruling in this case,” he said. “There are still questions that remain about whether the feed company did anything wrong and what damages are that weren’t ever reached by the trial court the first time. The meat of the case hasn’t really gone forward yet.”