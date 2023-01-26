CEDARBURG — Art of Joy Social House and Mercantile held its official ribbon cutting ceremony at an event held last week.
The family-friendly indoor/outdoor cocktail and beer garden, which opened last summer, occupies the former Marline’s Garden Goodies building along Cedar Creek at W63N664 Washington Ave.
Co-owners Stephanie Hayes and Mary Creten are Cedarburg residents who were looking to add a place of joy to the community, where local residents and visitors alike can have fun and relax both indoors and outdoors.
Art of Joy features free live music daily, art installations, over-the-top restrooms, treasures from local makers gifts and seasonal merchandise. A book nook is stocked with books that have meant the most to the Art of Joy team on their deep exploration into how to build a joyous, purposeful life.
Executive Chef Dan Lueth provides a seasonally rotating, locally sourced menu. Lueth is the original founder of the Farmstead restaurant in Cedarburg.
Art of Joy is open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
To learn more visit www.myartofjoy.com or contact kellan@myartofjoy.com for press, collaborations and events.