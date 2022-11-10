Art of Joy to host its grand opening week next week

CEDARBURG — Art of Joy in Cedarburg will be unveiling its newly renovated building during its grand opening from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20.
The social house and mercantile, which is in a 150-year-old building in the heart of downtown Cedarburg, has a full bar, kitchen and an upstairs area for live music, kids play area and a gathering place.
The Art of Joy property, W63N664 Washington Ave., was formerly owned by Marline McGrew, who ran Marline’s Garden Goodies there. Mary Creten purchased the property from McGrew in 2021 and runs Art of Joy with Stephanie Hayes, the former Cedarburg Cultural Center executive director.
Art of Joy’s outdoor gathering space along Cedar Creek was open to the public during the summer, but renovations were still being done to the inside of the building.
A significant focus of Art of Joy's cocktail and drink menu is providing robust non-alcoholic options. All of the cocktails on the menu are available both with and without alcohol (zero proof versions). There is also an assortment of non-alcoholic beers and other drinks. Art of Joy also features Third Space beers.
“It’s not necessary to drink alcohol to have fun,” Creten said. “For Art of Joy to be fully inclusive and welcoming, we were committed to making sure that there are options that can allow people to have a treat without needing to drink.”
Food will be made by Art of Joy’s Executive Chef Dan Lueth, who was one of the original founders of the Farmstead restaurant. The food will be locally sourced, with a focus on Wisconsin favorites.
Drinks and food served at the Art of Joy can be enjoyed while shopping and perusing the shelves of the mercantile. In the mercantile, Art of Joy includes a wide selection of hand-picked and curated merchandise and gifts.
Some of the most notable local items include T-shirts, pottery, hand-poured candles and earrings from Rachel Arroyo of Cedarburg Threads.
Additionally, there will be the Art of Joy Self Discover curated library, featuring books that both Art of Joy owners have read and recommend for assisting in life’s journey and finding joy. Lastly, Art of Joy is offering Art of Joy branded T-shirts, sweat shirts, fanny packs, hats and pub glasses.
Art of Joy will be kicking off each day of its grand opening week with free samplings of small bites, paired with cocktails and zero proof cocktails.
In addition to food and drink, each grand opening night will feature live music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Art of Joy strives to continue providing live music on a frequent basis. In addition, as the weather turns colder, stay tuned for Art of Joy’s winter wonderland outdoor igloo setup.
Here are the samplings for the grand opening:
- Wednesday, Nov. 16: sampling of beer cheese and Drew’s Old Fashioned.
- Thursday, Nov. 17: sampling of goat cheese and Bougie Betch.
- Friday, Nov. 18: sampling of whipped feta and Harvest Apple Mule.
- Saturday, Nov. 19: sampling of white cheddar and Cranberry Tart Cocktail.
- Sunday, Nov. 20: sampling of maple bourbon bacon deviled egg and Bloody Mary The Art of Joy grand opening event details are available on its Instagram and Facebook, and at www.myartofjoy.com.
The current hours of Art of Joy is from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.