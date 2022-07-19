MEQUON — Ascension Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Hospital recently moved to the second floor of Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Ozaukee, 13111 N. Port Washington Road in Mequon. With 21 beds, the new, state-of-the-art inpatient facility is nearly twice the size of its previous space.
“For more than 30 years, Ascension Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Hospital has served as a destination for inpatient and outpatient acute rehab care services, with a special focus on brain injury, stroke and concussion treatment,” said rehabilitation hospital Administrator Julie Jolitz. “This expansion is essential to meet the growing needs of our patients and the communities we’re privileged to serve.”
Ascension Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Hospital is recognized for its specialty care programs for brain injury or stroke, movement disorders, concussion treatment, spinal cord injuries or disorders and neurological disorders like multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and Guillain-Barre syndrome, according to a press release.
The team also has cared for patients with prolonged hospitalization due to COVID-19. Ascension Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Hospital is a recognized Medicare and Medicaid inpatient rehabilitation facility. Medical studies report IRFs provide a higher level of functional improvement in a shorter time compared to rehab in a nursing home environment.
The rehabilitation hospital’s outpatient and brain injury day treatment programs will continue to operate at its current location at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Women’s Medical Center, 2323 N. Lake Drive, first floor, Milwaukee.
Ascension Wisconsin Foundation, which provides philanthropic support to enhance patient care at Ascension Wisconsin sites of care, invested $1 million in generous donor contributions to help fund this expansion, according to the press release.