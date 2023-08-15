GRAFTON — Shopko Optical announced that it has acquired Badger Optical Grafton, located at 1210 12th Ave.
Shopko Optical in Grafton will open with Dr. Paul Kappell and certified opticians Adam and Alisha Kaminski, who will continue to provide comprehensive eye care services including eye exams, contact lens fitting and detection and management of eye disease to their patients in the Grafton community, according to a company press release.
“We are very excited to be part of the Grafton community,” said Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO. “We are happy to support this community practice with an enhanced selection of products from the team who will continue to provide exceptional care in their community.”
“We’ve been proudly serving the Grafton community for many years and are thankful for the relationships we’ve built with our patients,” Adam Kaminski said. “We pride ourselves on providing outstanding customer service while delivering high-quality eye care and eyewear, and we’ll continue to do that as Shopko Optical.”
In addition, Shopko Optical’s Kids in Focus program will work with Grafton’s local Lions Club to identify eligible children in the area to receive a comprehensive eye exam and pair of glasses at no charge. Those looking to participate can contact their local Lions Club.
To learn more about Shopko Optical’s insurance coverage, book an appointment or find a Shopko Optical center, visit Shopko.com.
Shopko Optical is the trade name of Shoptikal LLC, an affiliate of Monarch Alternative Capital LP.